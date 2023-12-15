Stratford man riding scooter killed in crash in Bridgeport

A man riding a scooter was killed when a car collided with him on Housatonic Avenue in Bridgeport Thursday night.

Responding officers found the 37-year-old victim lying unresponsive in the road. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police have not released the victim's identity but said he was from Stratford.

According to police, the man was riding his scooter south on Housatonic Avenue when a car driving in the opposite direction attempted to turn left onto Wells Street and collided with the scooter.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.