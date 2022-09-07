Stratford

Stratford Swimming Areas Closed Due to Rainfall

Swimming areas in Stratford will be closed through the end of the day Thursday after rainfall totals in town exceeded closure criteria.

The Stratford Health Department said over two inches of rain fell yesterday.

Officials said there's a policy that states if more than an inch of rain falls, they close the swimming areas due to bacteria.

Town officials said the swimming closure could extend if more rain accumulates.

