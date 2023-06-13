Stratford teens arrested for attempted car theft with burglary tools

Stratford police have arrested two teens that were found in possession of multiple stolen bank cards and tools used to steal vehicles.

The police department said they received a complaint about two teens walking around wearing all black clothing and ski masks at about 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Responding officers found the boys near a vehicle that had a window smashed, along with damage to the ignition. The boys, both 15 years old, were found to be in possession of a knife, three bank cards that didn't belong to them, three cables commonly used to steal Kia and Hyundai cars, screwdrivers and more, according to police.

The teens were arrested and face charges for possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, and more.

One of the teens was recently involved with and arrested for similar crimes in Westport, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone who would like to report suspicious activity can do so by calling 203-385-4100 or texting the police department's anonymous tip line.