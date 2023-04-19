Hartford

Stray Cats Found With Severed Tails in Hartford

Multiple stray cats were found with severed tails this week in the Hartford area. Police have not confirmed whether a person is responsible.

By Dave Peck

An independent cat rescuer discovered multiple stray cats with severed tails this week, sparking action from the Enfield Community Cat Project.

“I was mortified, and my first instinct was 'how can I help?'” said Dawn Struck, president and founder of Enfield Community Cat Project.

Helping stray cats has been Struck’s purpose since she started her nonprofit back in 2016.

“We’ll back a cat, we will pay for the medical, we will get the cat to rescue and then go from there,” she said.

But this week, Struck caught wind of multiple stray cats with severed tails that were found in Hartford.

“It’s more than cats getting injured,” she said. “There’s somebody that’s very sick. You have to do that to a living breathing animal.”

Hartford Police said they received an anonymous report of these now tailless cats, but could not confirm whether it was a person or something else behind the horrific injuries.

Regardless, Struck purchased security cameras to place at the given area, hoping to find answers as to why these cats were missing their tails.

“I sent them directly to the independent rescuer and she’ll be setting those up. I also sent those with a lock so nobody can cut it off,” Struck said.

In the meantime, she said her goal is to help rescue as many cats as possible.

“It’s extremely painful for these cats, and that’s why we’re trying to come together as a community and help as much as we can,” Struck said.

Hartford Police said they encourage anyone with information on these incidents to contact them, in order to assist in the process.

