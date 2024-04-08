Street corner outside New Haven firehouse to be named for fallen firefighter

A fallen firefighter whose death rocked the New Haven community may soon be honored again when the corner outside of his firehouse is named in his memory.

Ricardo Torres Jr. was killed while fighting a fire on Valley Street back in May of 2021. He left behind his then-pregnant wife Erica and their two children.

Torres served on Engine 6 out of the Dixwell station. There’s now a memorial bench in his honor, and if approved by the full Board of Alders, the new name of the area where Goffe and Webster streets intersect outside of the Dixwell firehouse will be “Ricardo Torres Jr. Way.”

“He gave his life,” Alder Frank Douglass said. “I’d like to see it happen. It’s history in the making.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The act to rename the area will go before the full Board of Alders soon and was already unanimously approved by the Alder’s City Services and Environmental Policy Committee.

Fire Chief John Alston Jr. went before the committee last week to garner support for the renaming.

“It has been a few years but it is still very fresh for us,” Alston said. “By doing this, we not only honor Ricardo’s memory but we honor the sacrifice of his family. It is a message from the city and our community that you recognize the good work of the members of the New Haven Fire Department, particularly the Dixwell station.”

Alston said the renaming is a culmination of a group of firefighters, including Lt. William Riggot and Captain Todd Parker, who have continued to honor Torres in the years since his passing.

“I would ask your complete support for this,” the chief said to the committee. “Some may see it as something simple as a sign, I can assure it means much, much, much more to us.”

The Board of Alders meet again on April 15 and are expected to approve the order before then, in hopes it will be completed by the time the third anniversary of Torres’ passing in May.