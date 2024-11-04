Long Island

NY street racers scatter from cops, crashing in fiery fashion amid escape

Two police officers were also involved in crashes while responding to the scene. They are expected to be OK

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Illegal street racers stepped on the gas when police came to shut down their event on Long Island, but authorities said several of the drivers had to run on foot after crashing their rides.

Two police officers were also involved in crashes, with each striking a pole during their response.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters from Islip were dispatched around 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of fires at a race event on Commack Road at the Sunrise Highway overpass, the department said.

The fire engines were initially unable to get to the scene because illegal road closures had reportedly been set up. Police managed to get through and tried to shut down the race, prompting the drivers to flee.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

But several of them, according to Islip authorities, did not make it very far.

One of the fleeing vehicles was involved in a crash with another vehicle at Commack Road and Wallace Street. The fleeing vehicle fled that scene, too, and then crashed with another vehicle moments later, bursting into flames. The fleeing driver ran from the scene on foot. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt.

Police reported two other crashes involving vehicles fleeing the scene. One driver fled the crash scene on foot. The other driver was issued multiple traffic summonses.

Local

New London 28 mins ago

Motorcyclist killed, three people hurt in New London crash

Norwich 45 mins ago

Norwich Public Utilities issues water supply advisory as dry conditions continue

The two police officers involved in the crashes were treated and released from a local hospital.

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us