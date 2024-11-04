NY street racers scatter from cops, crashing in fiery fashion amid escape

Illegal street racers stepped on the gas when police came to shut down their event on Long Island, but authorities said several of the drivers had to run on foot after crashing their rides.

Two police officers were also involved in crashes, with each striking a pole during their response.

Firefighters from Islip were dispatched around 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of fires at a race event on Commack Road at the Sunrise Highway overpass, the department said.

The fire engines were initially unable to get to the scene because illegal road closures had reportedly been set up. Police managed to get through and tried to shut down the race, prompting the drivers to flee.

But several of them, according to Islip authorities, did not make it very far.

One of the fleeing vehicles was involved in a crash with another vehicle at Commack Road and Wallace Street. The fleeing vehicle fled that scene, too, and then crashed with another vehicle moments later, bursting into flames. The fleeing driver ran from the scene on foot. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt.

Police reported two other crashes involving vehicles fleeing the scene. One driver fled the crash scene on foot. The other driver was issued multiple traffic summonses.

The two police officers involved in the crashes were treated and released from a local hospital.