Street sweeper catches fire and causes fluid spill in Oxford

Firefighters said a street sweeper caught fire and caused a fluid spill in Oxford Friday morning.

The Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company said it happened in Chestnut Hill Road Extension around 9 a.m.

Crews said the cab of the street sweeper was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, but a significant amount of spilled fluids needed to be cleaned up.

Because of cleanup, the road was closed for several hours, officials said. It has since reopened.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters didn't specify what caused the fire.