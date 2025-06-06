Oxford

Street sweeper catches fire and causes fluid spill in Oxford

By Angela Fortuna

Oxford Center Fire Co.

Firefighters said a street sweeper caught fire and caused a fluid spill in Oxford Friday morning.

The Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company said it happened in Chestnut Hill Road Extension around 9 a.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Crews said the cab of the street sweeper was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, but a significant amount of spilled fluids needed to be cleaned up.

Because of cleanup, the road was closed for several hours, officials said. It has since reopened.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No injuries were reported. Firefighters didn't specify what caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

Oxford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us