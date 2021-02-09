Hartford

Victim Seriously Injured in Hartford Shooting

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a shooting in the North End of Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the rea of 479 Garden Street around 3 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Police said Garden Street will be closed from Capen to Mather, and FD Oates Avenue will be closed from Enfield to Bethel while detectives investigate.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
