Strep Throat Forces Lizzo to Postpone Hartford Concert

Those waiting to see Lizzo perform live in Hartford will have to wait a little longer.

According to a post on Instagram, the singer announced that she is currently suffering from strep throat and is unable to perform at the XL Center Saturday night.

"Though I'm feeling stronger in my body, my throat is still extremely raw and swollen, [and] my lymph nodes are swollen," Lizzo said in a social media post.

Doctors informed the singer that it would be best for her not to perform.

Live Nation hasn't announced a make up date for the concert. Ticket holders are being asked to hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored on the new date.

Just yesterday, Lizzo had to cancel her show in Montreal after experiencing flu-like symptoms. She did say she tested for COVID-19 and that the test came back negative.