String of shootings involving youth in New Haven grabbing attention of anti-violence organizations and police

Concerns are on the rise in New Haven following a string of shootings involving young people in the city.

Four people aged 21 or under were injured in separate events Monday. That is on top of two shootings over the weekend as well as another on Tuesday.

The most recent shooting took place near Wayfarer Street and Wilmot Road.

Police say the individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Before this shooting, NBC Connecticut lined up an interview with Connecticut Violence Intervention and Prevention, a group out of New Haven working to eliminate violence among youth.

“They are impulsive a lot of decisions they make are based on emotion,” said Leonard Jahad, the group's founder.

The interview centered around gunfire incidents Monday, which the organization had staff working considering the ages of the people involved.

“It's personal and they are resorting to community violence and the first opportunity they get, they try to solve that issue,” said Jahad.

There were two separate scenes in the areas of Greenwood and Plymouth Streets in the early afternoon Monday. Two were hurt, one 21-year-old male and the other, a teen girl. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier Monday, an 18 year old and 19 year old were also shot, sustaining non-life threatening injuries in the area of Wayfarer and Level Streets.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, the names were known to us, these are youth that were on our radar,” said Jahad.

Jahad says the work to prevent gun violence continues, even when there is a concerning string like this. They work collaboratively with other groups and nonprofits, the city, and police.

“They were targeted. They are not connected and there is no danger to the general public. These weren’t random shootings,” said Christian Bruckhart, with the New Haven Police Department.

Police said fatal shootings remain down in New Haven this year compared to last, but one shooting is too many.

“We are doing what we can to get guns off the street and to make good arrests,” said Bruckhart.

CT VIP also noted they will continue to engage as many youth as they can through programs and connecting with their families to prevent violence like this. Both strategies they said have proven to work in New Haven.

Jahad emphasized the damage gunfire does to the whole city, even if no one is killed.

“Any gunshot -- not only effects that person that was harmed but the entire community also,” he said.

New Haven Police will continue to investigate all shooting incidents, any one with more information about any of the shootings is encouraged to reach out.