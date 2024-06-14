StormTracker

Tracking strong thunderstorms heading our way

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms heading our way today.

The day is starting off as a partly sunny one. And it's going to be quite warm, with temperatures in the 80s and more humidity than yesterday.

A few areas of thunderstorms will move through any time after lunchtime, and last into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level two of five threat for severe storms.

Gusty winds and hail are concerns and storms could bring vivid lightning and heavy rain.

After the storms, the weekend will be nice.

Next week, the temperatures will soar into the mid-to upper-90s starting on Tuesday and that will last for several days.

Temperatures could reach the low-100s with heat indexes near 110 later in the week.

