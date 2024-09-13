State leaders see strong turnout at first-ever law enforcement recruitment fair

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) hosted its very first law enforcement recruitment fair on Friday.

"Studies have shown there has been a decrease in applicants within the law enforcement profession," Marc Fasano, division director of field services with DESPP, said. "That's always been cyclical, and you'll have different times where the numbers will go down."

More than 500 applicants came out to the event at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden, which featured over 70 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Connecticut State Police and local police departments.

"I don't think people understand what being a police officer is," Sgt. Rich Sawyer of the Groton Police Department said. "You know, they hear a lot of things, see a lot of things on the news or on TV, and I think once they get to know us and see that we're people and it's personal, I think that goes a long way."

Sawyer said he started his career in law enforcement later in life, and he encourages those who are interested to reach out.

The career fair was open to adults, high school and college students. One of them said he is inspired to work alongside men and women in blue, so he can follow in his family members' footsteps.

"A bunch of uncles, my grandfather. So, it's all I've ever known since I was a little kid," Marcus Correa, of Newington, said.

Correa is 19 years old and a student at Tunxis Community College, and he already knows what he wants to do with his future - become a police officer and serve his community.

"A lot of the great stories that they have saving people and stuff. I've been truly touched by that, and I just want to save to people," Correa said.