Strong Winds & Cold Temperatures Moving Into CT

A cold front is pushing through the area, resulting in falling temperatures and gusty winds.

A strong pressure gradient will cause Sunday night's gusty winds to increase by Monday morning.

A strong upper-level low-pressure system will set up to our northwest causing lake effect snow to develop off of Lake Ontario in Upstate New York.

The state is already seeing some power outages as a result of the strong winds. As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, Eversource was reporting 4,000 customers without power.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds will be out of the west sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Occasional gusts to 55 mph are possible.

As winds increase, the threat for scattered power outages will also increase with peak wind gusts expected Monday morning into the afternoon.

In addition to the strong wind, cold temperatures will be present on Monday. High temperatures for inland Connecticut are expected to remain in the upper 30s for much of the day.

When you combine the strong wind with below normal temperatures, wind chill values will range from 20 to 30 degrees during the afternoon.

The strong northwest flow could also result in lake effect snow showers from Lake Ontario, making their way into northwest Connecticut with flurries or even a scattered snow shower possible.