Thousands Lose Power and Heat During Weekend Cold Spell

If the bitter cold wasn't bad enough, whipping winds caused power outages, making for a miserable morning for some this Saturday.

"We woke up kind of cold. Eventually we woke and went to my wife's office,” said Steve Harrington of Glastonbury.

According to Eversource, strong winds left more than 300 people in Glastonbury without power. It happened around midnight, causing residents to wake up in the cold.

"I woke up this morning, and it was 48 degrees in the house. You're concerned that the pipes are going to freeze in the house but it warmed up a couple of degrees while we were at breakfast,” said Dan Sharp of Glastonbury.

Dan and Steve told us the power outage forced them out of their homes and into public places to warm up or enjoy a hot meal.

“We of course certainly understand customers without power in this cold weather. It's super frustrating and concerning,” said Tricia Modifica, Spokesperson for Eversource.

Modifica says strong, overnight winds knocked down a large tree on Main Street, affecting 10 spans of wire. Eversource explains that one “span” is two poles with wire in between.

As a result, three crews were called to the scene along with police to redirect traffic. Those from the area wondered why they didn't see crews earlier. But Eversource said it was a challenge, given the nature of the situation and the bitter cold.



"When it’s extremely cold, it becomes dangerous and concerning, and sometimes they do have to come down and get in their trucks and warm up, especially because the intricate work they're doing, they need their hands, their fingers, they wear safety gloves to work on these lines. But your fingers and extremities can get very cold,” said Modifica.

Power has since been restored to those impacted customers.