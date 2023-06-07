Structure fire closes road in Haddam

A structure fire has closed a road in Haddam on Wednesday morning.

State police said the fire is on Saybrook Road. It's unclear if the building the fire is in is vacant.

Mutual aid has been requested.

No injuries have been reported.

At this time, Saybrook Road is closed. There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.