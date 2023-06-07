Haddam

Structure fire closes road in Haddam

Getty Images

A structure fire has closed a road in Haddam on Wednesday morning.

State police said the fire is on Saybrook Road. It's unclear if the building the fire is in is vacant.

Mutual aid has been requested.

No injuries have been reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At this time, Saybrook Road is closed. There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Haddam
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us