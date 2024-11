A structure fire has closed a part of Route 146 in Guilford on Saturday.

Officers said Leetes Island Road, also known as Route 146, is closed by Sachem's Head Road.

The structure fire is reportedly under control by firefighters.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.