House fire closes Route 72 in Bristol

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire on Monday morning and part of Route 72 is currently closed.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of School Street, which is also known as Route 72, around 5:30 a.m.

It was reported that there was fire showing in the back of the building. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down.

Route 72 is closed between West Street and North Main Street. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

No injuries were reported. All of the residents were able to self-evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin.

