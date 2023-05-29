Struggle Over Gun Leads to 2 People Being Shot in Hartford

A struggle over a gun led to two people being shot in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Sisson Avenue around 12:10 a.m. after getting a report of a man who was shot.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

While at the scene, authorities said they learned another person had arrived at Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound. It was determined that both people were shot during the same incident.

Police believe the victim picked up the man and the two drove together.

According to investigators, the man then saw the victim was carrying a gun legally and attempted to take possession of it. The two struggled over the gun and the man fired it, hitting them both.

Both the man and the victim are listed in stable condition.

An arrest warrant for the man is pending. His identity and the charges he may be facing have not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.