Student accused of making threat during football game in Norwich arrested

A student who is accused of making a threat about a shooting during a high school football game in Norwich on Friday has been arrested.

Dispatchers received a call from the FBI National Threat Operations Section (NTOS) Exigent Threat Research and Analysis Crisis Team (EXTRACT) about an active threat at Norwich Free Academy.

According to police, the FBI said they found a Snapchat post of a picture from the stands of the football game with an active threat to commit a shooting.

Authorities said police found out about the threat as the game was entering the final two minutes of play.

The students and spectators were quickly evacuated from the football game and officers searched all of the open buildings at the school to make sure there was no threat.

During the investigation, the FBI and Norwich Police Department identified and found the suspect. The suspect is described as a minor that attends a different Norwich Public School.

The student was arrested and is currently out of school, pending a review by the Board of Education.

It is believed that there were about several hundred spectators at the game on Friday as well as student athletes, band members and cheerleaders.