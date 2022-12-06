region 14

Student Approached by Strangers While Walking Home From School in Woodbury

NBC Connecticut

A middle school student was approached twice by two strangers while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon, according to Region 14 Superintendent Brian Murphy.

Murphy said school officials were told that two separate cars approached a Woodbury Middle School student in two different areas to ask if a ride was needed.

The student was approached on Church Street and again on Main Street near the Shell gas station, according to school officials.

The middle schooler is safe and Woodbury Police are investing the incident.

The school district is asking anyone who notices anything unusual or unsafe to contact them.

"The safety and security of our students is our number one priority," Murphy said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

region 14woodbury
