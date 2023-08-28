west haven

Student arrested after setting off firework in hallway of West Haven school

Police said a student has been arrested after setting off a firework inside West Haven High School on Monday.

Authorities said the firework was small and no one was injured. The situation was dealt with accordingly, according to police.

The West Haven Police Department and high school security arrested the student as a result of the incident.

In a statement, the school district and police department said, "This is an important reminder that the West Haven Board of Education and the West Haven Police Department enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy."

Monday was the first day back to school for West Haven Public Schools. No additional information was immediately available.

