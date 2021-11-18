new haven

Student Brings BB Gun to School in New Haven

New Haven school officials said a student brought a BB gun to school on Thursday.

The school district said a student at Hill Central Music Academy was found in possession of an unloaded BB gun as school was being dismissed for the day.

"The student's action was a serious breach of school rules, which bar weapons of any kind on school premises," school officials said in a statement.

Officials emphasized that all students and staff are safe.

The police department was notified of the incident and they're investigating.

