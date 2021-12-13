Farmington

Student Brought Gun to Farmington High School: Police

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a 14-year-old Farmington High School student accused of bringing a gun onto school grounds on December 3.

Police learned about the incident after investigating an alleged threat to the school last week. Officers determined the threat was not credible, but word of the investigation prompted a student to come forward Tuesday to report the incident about a gun being on school grounds the Friday before.

On Monday, police arrested the 14-year-old student accused of having the weapon at school. That student had not been back at school since December 6, police said.

The student is charged with illegal possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said there were no threats of gun violence related to the incident.

