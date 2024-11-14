Waterbury

Student hit by vehicle outside Kennedy High School in Waterbury

A 15-year-old student was hit by a vehicle outside John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The teen was crossing the road just after leaving school around 2 p.m. when she was hit, police said.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for some injuries, but police said they appeared to be minor.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

