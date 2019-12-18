Farmington

Student Hospitalized After School Bus Crash in Farmington

Breaking News NBC Connecticut graphic
NBC Connecticut

One Farmington High School student was taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Farmington Wednesday morning and police said the driver who struck the bus was a 16-year-old who was cited for a stop sign violation.

Police said the bus, which was carrying 16 Farmington High School students, was struck at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Oakridge Drive at 8:30 a.m.

One student was transported by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution. The student suffered a minor injury, police said. 

Local

Maia Shibutani 20 hours ago

Olympic Skater Maia Shibutani Underwent Surgery to Remove ‘Incredibly Shocking’ Tumor

Montville 3 hours ago

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Chinese Restaurant in Montville

The other students were put on a different school bus and transported to school. 

This article tagged under:

Farmington
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us