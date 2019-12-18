Student Hospitalized After School Bus Crash in Farmington

One Farmington High School student was taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Farmington Wednesday morning and police said the driver who struck the bus was a 16-year-old who was cited for a stop sign violation.

Police said the bus, which was carrying 16 Farmington High School students, was struck at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Oakridge Drive at 8:30 a.m.

One student was transported by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution. The student suffered a minor injury, police said.

The other students were put on a different school bus and transported to school.