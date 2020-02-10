Student Hospitalized After Stabbing at Weaver High School in Hartford

A student stabbed another student at Weaver High School in Hartford just after 10:30 a.m. Monday and the victim was transported to a hospital, according to officials.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was stabbed in the ribcage during a fight in the hallway and another 17-year-old boy fled and was located near his home, according to officials.

Hartford school officials said it happened at 1-0:36 a.m. and the victim ran to the in-school help center, where a nurse treated him until an ambulance arrived and transported him to St. Francis Hospital.

School officials said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening

The school was put into a code yellow, which means students cannot move around the school. It is expected to be lifted soon.