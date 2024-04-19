Student hospitalized after being hit by school bus in New Britain

A student has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a school bus in New Britain on Friday afternoon.

The incident involved a student from the CREC Academy of Science and Innovation. It happened near the high school on Slater Road during dismissal, according to a spokesperson.

They were taken to CT Children's Medical Center for treatment. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The student was struck by a First Student-contracted bus. It's one of several transportation companies contracted by CREC.

The spokesperson said CREC is providing trauma counseling services over the weekend and on Monday morning to students and staff affected by the incident.

"CREC always prioritizes the safety of our students and has zero tolerance for safety policy violations. CREC and First Student and working collaboratively to investigate the incident," CREC Executive Director Greg Florio said.

No additional information was immediately available.