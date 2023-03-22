Student in Custody After Threat to Branford School

Branford's Walsh Intermediate School was placed into lockdown Wednesday after a threat was called in to the school, according to police.

At the time of the incident, most students had already been released due to a scheduled early dismissal, they said.

Police also increased their presence at all Branford schools out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators later identified a middle school student who they say made the threat against the school, police said. The student was referred to juvenile court.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.