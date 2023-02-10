Hartford

5 Students Receive Medical Attention After Ingesting Edible Marijuana at Hartford School

By Angela Fortuna

police cruisers outside Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Public Schools said five students were seen by paramedics after allegedly ingesting edible marijuana during school Friday.

A spokesperson for the school district said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street at about 1:15 p.m.

A student brought edible marijuana to school and a total of five students ingested it. Police say a student shared the edible marijuana with four classmates.

One of the students was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center to be evaluated. The other students refused transport and were released into the custody of their parents, according to police.

The school district is working with the police department as they investigate the incident. Police say the student who brought the edibles to school was issued a summons.

No additional information was immediately available.

