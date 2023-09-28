Student referred to diversion program over disturbing message about guns: Manchester police

Manchester police responded to Saint Bridget School on Wednesday morning to investigate a disturbing message involving firearms and said they have referred a student who admitted to being involved to a diversion program.

Police said school administrators were alerted to the message, which was posted in a Snapchat group chat between students at the school, and they started working to identify students who participated in it.

The students initially denied being involved but detectives determined where the message came from, police said.

When police spoke with one of the students again, the student admitted to sending the message, police said.

Manchester police said they did not have any prior involvement with the student and decided that referring the student to a diversion program was appropriate, which school administrators agreed with.

Manchester police said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.