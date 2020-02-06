Student Removed After Threatening Post About Shooting at North Haven Middle School: Police

School resource officers investigated reports of a North Haven Middle School student posting a message threatening to “shoot up” the middle school and removed a student from the school.

Police said the school staff alerted the school resource officer Thursday morning when students made them aware of a Snapchat message they received the night before.

The school resource officer immediately located the student and moved the person to a secure location away from students, police said.

The school resource officer for North Haven High School also responded.

Police said no weapons were found on or near where the student was located and the parents or guardians did not have access to weapons.

The student was removed from school and has been put in contact with professional resources, according to police.