Student Showed Knife to Kids at New Haven School: Official

A student at the Truman School in New Haven showed a knife to other students Thursday and police are investigating, according to a school official.
The spokesperson for New Haven schools, Justin Harmon, said the knife was immediately confiscated, everyone is safe and police are investigating.
Truman School is a kindergarten through grade 8 school.
