new haven

Student Showed Knife to Kids at New Haven School: Official

Truman School in New Haven
NBC Connecticut

A student at the Truman School in New Haven showed a knife to other students Thursday and police are investigating, according to a school official.

The spokesperson for New Haven schools, Justin Harmon, said the knife was immediately confiscated, everyone is safe and police are investigating.

Truman School is a kindergarten through grade 8 school.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us