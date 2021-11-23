Student Struck While in Crosswalk in Plainville: Police

A student was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Plainville on Tuesday morning and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries, according to police.

The student was partly across the crosswalk at East Street and Robert Holcomb Way when she was struck just after 7 a.m., according to police.

The driver didn’t see the student, remained at the scene and was issued an infraction for failure to grant the right of way at a pedestrian crosswalk, police said.

The student, who was not seriously injured, complained of abdominal pain and she was taken to New Britain General, police said.