Student Taken Into Custody After Threats Against Old Saybrook Middle School: Official

A student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly making threats to shoot a staff member and blow up Old Saybrook Middle School, according to an email from superintendent Jan Perrucio to parents.

Police received an anonymous tip about the student making the threats in the past, Perrucio said.

The student in question was kept out of school Wednesday and taken into police custody, according to the email.

Police do not believe that the staff member, students, or anyone at the school were in danger and that the student did not have access to any materials to carry out the threat, Perrucio said.

Police did not release any details about the student or what charges they may face.

