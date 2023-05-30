Waterbury

Student Tries to Hurt Another Student With Box Cutter in Waterbury: School Officials

By Angela Fortuna

Crosby High School
A student was arrested after trying to hurt another student with a box cutter at school in Waterbury.

The school district said two students were arguing at Crosby High School when one of them pulled out a box cutter and tried to harm the other.

"This behavior is unacceptable and against school district policy," a spokesperson for the school district said.

The student was arrested and will face further disciplinary consequences, the district said.

The police department is actively investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.

