15-year-old in Waterbury police custody after bringing unloaded gun on bus: police

A 15-year-old is in Waterbury police custody after bringing an unloaded gun onto a school bus, according to police.

Wilby High School and North End Middle School in Waterbury were on lockdown on Wednesday morning because a student had an unloaded gun, according to school officials.

Dr. Darren Schwartz, the interim superintendent, sent a message to parents and guardians of students at the two schools saying that a Wilby High School student reported seeing a possible weapon on the bus and Wilby High School and North End Middle school were immediately placed on lockdown.

Administrators and the school resource officer isolated the student in question and found that the student had an unloaded firearm, according to the superintendent’s office.

The school resource officer confiscated it and the student is in Waterbury police custody, according to school officials.

Police said they are investigating and the chrages are pending.

"We commend the student who reported this serious concern. The quick response by school staff and our officers ensured the situation was brought under control without incident," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said in a statement.

The lockdown and the shelter-in-place, which was also issued, have been lifted.