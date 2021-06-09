Students at Bunnell High School in Stratford Sent Home Early

Students at Bunnell High School in Stratford have been sent home early on Wednesday after a student suffered a self-inflicted wound and was taken to the hospital, according to school officials.

Counselors are being made available for people in the school community.

A statement from Stratford’s superintendent of schools, Janet Robinson, says Stratford police responded and all students have been dismissed and went home.

No other students were injured and all safety protocols were followed, she said.

“Due to the seriousness of this incident, counselors are available to speak with students and staff,” a statement from Robinson said.