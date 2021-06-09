Bunnell High School

Students at Bunnell High School in Stratford Sent Home Early

stratford-police
NBC Connecticut

Students at Bunnell High School in Stratford have been sent home early on Wednesday after a student suffered a self-inflicted wound and was taken to the hospital, according to school officials.

Counselors are being made available for people in the school community.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A statement from Stratford’s superintendent of schools, Janet Robinson, says Stratford police responded and all students have been dismissed and went home.  

Local

East Hampton 2 hours ago

Police Identify Woman Found Dead in Lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton

Rocky Hill 4 hours ago

Serious Crash Closes Route 3 in Rocky Hill

No other students were injured and all safety protocols were followed, she said.   

“Due to the seriousness of this incident, counselors are available to speak with students and staff,” a statement from Robinson said.

This article tagged under:

Bunnell High SchoolStratford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us