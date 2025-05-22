Students at Connecticut River Academy celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

Flags from different Asian countries were walked in by students and staff at Connecticut River Academy (CTRA), a Goodwin University magnet school in East Hartford, to kick off the third annual AAPI magnet theme day.

“I love to see that it's continuing on and the students are actually making a dedication to make it work,” former CTRA student Noor Chaudhry said.

In 2023, Chaudhry and a friend pitched the idea to a staff member.

“Everyone was actually really excited for this idea to happen because the only reason that it didn’t happen prior is because no one started the initiative,” she added.

The event has blossomed since its creation. Earlier this month, students got to enjoy performances from their peers.

“It feels empowering, I finally get to show them my culture,” CTRA student Aanya Shah said.

There was also trivia, a musical performance and table tennis, more commonly known pingpong.

Asian countries have made significant global contributions in the sport. In East Hartford, the gym was buzzing as the championship game got underway. Senior Zain Lilaporia walked away with the gold.

“Just a crazy feeling to have all my friends support me in it,” Lilaporia said.

Outside of the assembly, students were able to make Asian cherry blossoms and learn about Asian American leaders.

“Teachers are not doing their regular lesson plans, instead they teach about our culture,” Asian Student Union advisor Sandu Fernando said.

“For our non-Asian students I think it's really nice for them to get that knowledge firsthand,” Chaudhry said.

The annual celebration is put on by the Asian Student Union. Staff and students both say it is an honor to share and celebrate their heritage.

“I want to say I am very blessed to have this school, to work here and I feel I am so welcomed in this community,” Fernando said.

“Noor advocated for us and I'm so grateful that I came into high school having a community,” Shah added.