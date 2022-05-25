Students at Elementary School in Westport Dismissed Early After Small Fire

Lots Elementary School in Westport was dismissed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday after a small electrical fire.

Westport fire officials said a police officer assigned to the school was alerted to smoke in the auditorium, activated the fire alarm to evacuate the school after seeing smoke and requested the fire department to respond.

The incident happened around noon and firefighters found a small fire burning in the wall of the auditorium.

Fire officials said the police officer had used a fire extinguisher to initially put out the fire and the fire department extinguished the rest of it.

The small fire was contained to a wall in the auditorium and the Westport fire marshal’s office determined the cause was an electrical short, fire officials said.

Students went back into the school shortly before 1 p.m. and students were dismissed at 1:15 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.

No students or staff were injured, according to fire officials.