Students at Hartford Boys & Girls Club get new bikes to improve physical and mental health

By Toi Thornton

NBC Connecticut

A group of students from the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford got some new wheels on Wednesday. However, it wasn't the kind of wheels you might think after hearing that phrase. Several of the young people got free bikes.

Each teenager got to pick out a brand-new bike and helmet from Manchester Cycle Shop. The teens who were selected to receive the bikes are part of the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford's summer camp and year-round programs.

According to the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford, research showed a 20% decline in the number of kids who ride bikes over the past two decades.

The organization added that riding bikes can help improve fitness, lower the risk of chronic illnesses, improve mental health by releasing endorphins, and reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

The bikes were donated by The Cigna Group in an effort to help curb anxiety and depression.

Myles Johnson has been a part of the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford since he was 5 years old. He is now a part of the club’s mentor-in-training program and said he already has plans for his bike.

“Probably stay active. I’m a basketball player so whenever I'm not able go in the gym I can probably ride my bike. Go with my mom, take rides with her. That's good bonding time," Johnson explained.

He said his peers will benefit from biking as well. He believes this is an investment into all of their futures and another way to keep them out of trouble.

“Most kids are not active nowadays so I feel like once they get bikes, they’ll be more productive in their life,” Johnson added.

He also said this aligns with the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford, which is to “fill the gap between school and home, while providing a welcoming and positive environment for thousands of youth each year.”

Johnson said he can personally attest to this mission.

