Students back in school after gas leak prompts evacuation in Seymour

Students are back in school after a gas leak prompted an evacuation in Seymour on Wednesday morning.

Officials said there was a gas leak from a hot water heater at Chatfield-LoPresti Elementary School on Skokorat Street.

The school was evacuated and two employees were checked out by medical personnel.

The gas leak was fixed in about a half hour.

The students have since been let back into the school and the day is continuing as normal.

