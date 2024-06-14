Students discuss substance misuse and prevention in New Haven

On Friday, 200 students and advisors met at Southern Connecticut State University to discuss substance misuse and prevention for the Future Prevention Leaders Youth Conference in New Haven.

“We all here share the same goal,” said Daniel Senior. “We all want to help people. Prevention is the goal. It’s all very inspiring to be here.”

The one-day event was hosted by The Governor’s Prevention Partnership and brought in students from all over the state.

Sylvie Webber traveled from Old Saybrook and says she didn’t know what to expect, but walked away with a lot of new information.

“I definitely will use is,” said Webber. “I see people vaping in the bathroom and I mean it’s not good for them. Some of them are my friends and maybe like one day I will sit with them and walk with them and maybe I will actually help them.”

Burlington and Harwinton student representative Kya Aranha spoke on a panel with Senior to discuss their advocacy and answer questions from the audience.

“It’s really important to tackle these issues when students are younger,” said Aranha. “I’ve seen firsthand and through some of my friends and other community members, how substance use disorders can really destroy people’s lives and the lives around them. ”

Organizers say informing the youth is crucial.

“Prevention is really the key to helping out young people stay safe and make health decisions,” said Director of Programs Deborah Lake. “It’s just really important for them to know that there are alternative activities and ways to still have fun and learn things and not use substances.”