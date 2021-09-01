Students Head Back to School in New Britain and Meriden

It's back to school today for students in New Britain and Meriden.

Like many districts going into the new year, there will be some changes, but health and safety are the top priorities.

District officials want families to be aware of a few things heading into the new school year.

For both districts, one hundred percent of students will be in the classroom for the fall. There is no option for hybrid or remote learning at this time, according to New Britain school district officials.

When it comes to vaccines, the districts are encouraging all who are able to get the vaccination as soon as possible.

Since all students aren't currently eligible to be vaccinated or have not yet received the vaccine, all students, staff and visitors in both districts will be required to wear face masks while inside the school building in accordance with the requirements and guidelines set by the state through September 30.

In Meriden, masks are required on school buses. Anyone in the school building is also asked to maintain at least three feet of physical distance in classrooms when it is feasible.

Meriden officials said additional staff has been hired to clean and disinfect during the school day and outside airflow into the buildings and classrooms have been increased.

The New Britain school district has been hosting a series of public forums for families with questions about the new school year. The next one is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. It can be viewed virtually on the district's website, Facebook or Youtube page.

Families are asked to be flexible during the school year as things may change.