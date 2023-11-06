Students in Vernon learn about water through traveling program

Through hands-on activities like tossing a beach ball around, third graders at Maple Street School in Vernon learned how much of our planet is covered in water before discovering just how little of that is actually drinkable.

This was just one of the lessons in the “Water Drop Watchers” program run by Connecticut Water Company for schools across the state.

They also imagined themselves as "water drops" as they traveled through the water cycle, discussing how water moves from animals to the ground to the clouds with terms like evaporation, transpiration and precipitation.

Michelle Williams of Connecticut Water explains why third graders are perfect for this type of curriculum.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Third graders are just ripe for the kinds of lessons that we're doing in this curriculum and the hands-on activities. Plus, speaking for myself as a parent, I think that messages that my children have come home with have been really effective in changing our household behavior," Williams said.

The goal is to increase awareness and inspire action toward one, big goal: water conservation.

And these kids had many ideas on how to do that - starting at home with encouraging family members to take shorter showers.

For more information on Water Drop Watchers, click here.

If your child’s school has some STEM activity in place, please reach out via email.