Students Left Without Answers After Stone Academy Announces Closures

Students are shocked and upset to learn Stone Academy is closing all three of its campuses.

The school offered courses tailored to the healthcare field in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven.

Now students are scrambling to figure out what to do next.

On Wednesday, students are meeting with school and state leaders to understand why the school is shutting down.

In a letter to students, the state's Office of Higher Education said they found a number of compliance issues.

These included offering invalid clinical experiences and utilizing unqualified instructors. In fact, 20 percent of them were not qualified to teach in the practical nursing program.

The school also didn't meet the state's testing requirements.

In 2022, exam pass rates at all three campuses were far below the required 80%.

Students said the closure comes with a big price.

"Around $30,000. That doesn't include childcare that most of had to pay to come here. You know, cut down on our work hours to be able to go to school. So, there's a lot more involved than just tuition," said Marissa Farley, a student in the practical nursing program.

Many students want to know if their credits will transfer or if they will receive a refund.

The Office of Higher Education said students who pursue a new program will have to see if that school accepts their credits.

As far as a refund, students may be eligible for a partial refund if they paid out of pocket.