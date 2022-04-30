Students Perform for Beluga Whales at Mystic Aquarium

Students with Music Haven showed up at Mystic Aquarium and gave the beluga whales a performance they'll never forget.

The aquarium invited students from the nonprofit Music Haven to play for the belugas and experience a special visit on Saturday.

The aquarium said that music acts as a form of audio enrichment for the whales.

Most of the students from the nonprofit come from low-income families. The aquarium funded the trip, including transportation to and from the aquarium. Students also got lunch and a special VIP tour.

"Mystic Aquarium is proud to fund this special visit and give these kids an experience they’ll remember all their lives," a spokesperson for the aquarium said.

Music Haven students come by school bus each afternoon from more than 20 different schools throughout New Haven. There, they have access to practice and rehearsal rooms, classrooms for music theory, improvisation and music history classes, and more, they said.