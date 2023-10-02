Students put out fire in Fairfield University student's townhouse

College students in Fairfield put out a fire that started with a candle in another student’s home and fire officials are warning people about leaving candles unattended and near objects that could catch fire.

The Fairfield Fire Department said dispatchers received a frantic 911 call Sunday night from a student at Fairfield University who said there was a fire in her townhouse unit and the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived.

A candle had set nearby combustibles on fire, according to the fire department, and the student said she had left her room for a few minutes, then the smoke alarms went off and she found fire in her room.

When students in the neighboring unit heard the alarm, they grabbed buckets of water and one student climbed onto a rooftop and started throwing water at the base of the fire through an open window.

Fire officials said the quick actions of the student limited the growth and spread of this fire.

The Fairfield Fire Department warns that more than one-third of home candle fires start in the bedroom and they warn never to leave a candle unattended and to make sure it is not near anything that is combustible.