New Haven

Shooting in New Haven injures 16-year-old, stray bullet hits school bus

By Bryan Mercer and Kyle Jones

A school bus carrying students was hit by a stray bullet in the area of Goffe Street in New Haven on Friday afternoon, according to the city's police department.

New Haven police say they are investigating a shooting that took place in the area.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers say a 16-year-old boy is now in critical condition following the shooting. Police say he may have been targeted.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

During the shooting, police say a school bus was also struck by a bullet.

According to an official from New Haven Public Schools, all students and the driver are safe.

The NHPS statement said the bus pulled to the side of the road, and those on board may have witnessed the incident.

Local

Thanksgiving 2 hours ago

Nearly 840,00 Connecticut residents expected to drive a distance for Thanksgiving

New London 2 hours ago

Guitars valued at $35,000 reported stolen from New London storage unit

The school official also said all students and the driver laid down as a precaution.

Police say the bus made it to the intersection of Sherman and Maple, where children were able to exit the bus safely. No one onboard the bus reported any injuries.

Police have detained two youths following the incident. Officers indicated one of them had a gun at the time of detainment.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us