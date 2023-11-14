Students to participate in live drug education virtual assembly streamed into classrooms statewide Nov. 21

Thousands of students across Connecticut are set to take part in a virtual assembly aiming to educate them about the dangers of drug misuse while also highlighting the alarming prevalence of fentanyl in the community.

The Connecticut Drug Free Is Up To Me Virtual Youth Assembly is being presented by demandZERO in connection with NBC Connecticut, The Governor's Prevention Partnership, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.

It will be streamed live from NBC Connecticut's studio into middle and high school classrooms across Connecticut on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The virtual assembly will be co-hosted by NBC Connecticut CT Live! host Taylor Kinzler and Dee-1, an award-winning rapper, educator, activist, and business owner.

Schools wishing to register for the event can click here.