SUBASE New London Will Again Require Masks at Children & Youth Programs

The Navy’s submarine base in Connecticut is making changes to its mask-wearing policies at its children and youth programs.

Submarine Base New London announced that starting Wednesday the Child Development Center and School Age Care Services programs will require all personnel entering to wear masks. This will apply to team members, families, and visitors, though children at the Child Development Center will be exempt from the requirement. Children receiving School Age Care services will continue to be required to wear masks.

Officials said the move comes in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut. Last week the base rolled back some reopening protocols, raising what is known as its Force Health protection Condition to Bravo. The base remains at Bravo level.

Cathy Terrall, director of the SUBASE Child and Youth Programs, noted that health screenings could be implemented in the future, depending on virus trends.